2019 Toyota Prius

0 KM

$28,947

+ tax & licensing
$28,947

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2019 Toyota Prius

2019 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Auto

2019 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Auto

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$28,947

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10187652
  Stock #: UP3709
  VIN: JTDKARFPXK3113373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Prius Prime delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Prius Prime Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, SofTex Seat Trim, Smart Device Integration, Single exhaust.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Prius Prime!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

