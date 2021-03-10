+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Ventilated Front Seats, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2