2019 Toyota RAV4

53,845 KM

$37,347

+ tax & licensing
$37,347

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Certified

$37,347

+ taxes & licensing

53,845KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6738644
  Stock #: 21308A
  VIN: 2T3DWRFV1KW001292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21308A
  • Mileage 53,845 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Ventilated Front Seats, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

