2019 Toyota Sienna

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Former Daily Rental. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Sienna boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Sienna Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/60R17 All Season -inc: temporary spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
