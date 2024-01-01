$42,568+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$42,568
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy SR5, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
