Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy SR5, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Details Description Features

$42,568

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11699080
  2. 11699080
Contact Seller

$42,568

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0KX045561

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy SR5, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 77,690 KM $44,786 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 2WD for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 2WD 91,500 KM $31,649 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 0 $42,568 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,568

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma