$41,963+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$41,963
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDZ5BNXKX045194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25052A
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 0 $41,963 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 6A 60,118 KM $38,974 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD 93,330 KM $20,894 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email North Bay Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,963
+ taxes & licensing
North Bay Toyota
705-474-9991
2019 Toyota Tacoma