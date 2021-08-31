2019 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy SR5, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
