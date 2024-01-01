Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Toyota Tundra delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2019 Toyota Tundra

211,960 KM

Details Description Features

$29,864

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11678035
  2. 11678035
Contact Seller

$29,864

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,960KM
VIN 5TFDY5F15KX803033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24762A
  • Mileage 211,960 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Toyota Tundra delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Tundra 4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Toyota Tundra 4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L 211,960 KM $29,864 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Access Cab Auto for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Access Cab Auto 25,330 KM $39,864 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SL for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 67,236 KM $24,863 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,864

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tundra