640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. This Volkswagen Jetta boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Volkswagen Jetta Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Jetta today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
