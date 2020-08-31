Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,879

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,879

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 5832196
  2. 5832196
Contact Seller

$22,879

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5832196
  • Stock #: 20756A
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU5KM018121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20756A
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. This Volkswagen Jetta boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Volkswagen Jetta Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Jetta today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 43,655 KM
$16,469 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 43,000 KM
$28,374 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza "
 59,833 KM
$23,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory