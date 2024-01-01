Menu
Account
Sign In
JUST ARRIVED!! 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. Clean Carfax...This vehicle features a powerful 3.6 litre V6 engine, producing 308 HP and 269 LB-FT of torque. It comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Leather seating for up to five passengers, and a cargo capacity of 30.5 cubic feet, this Blazer offers both performance and practicality. It also comes with push-button start, a high-definition rear-view camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Chevrolets Rear Seat Reminder tech. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

82,901 KM

Details Description Features

$36,057

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

RS HEATED SEATS -- LEATHER INTERIOR -- ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

RS HEATED SEATS -- LEATHER INTERIOR -- ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 11370830
  2. 11370830
  3. 11370830
  4. 11370830
  5. 11370830
  6. 11370830
  7. 11370830
  8. 11370830
  9. 11370830
  10. 11370830
  11. 11370830
  12. 11370830
  13. 11370830
  14. 11370830
  15. 11370830
  16. 11370830
  17. 11370830
  18. 11370830
  19. 11370830
  20. 11370830
  21. 11370830
  22. 11370830
  23. 11370830
  24. 11370830
  25. 11370830
  26. 11370830
  27. 11370830
  28. 11370830
  29. 11370830
Contact Seller

$36,057

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,901KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRSXLS581837

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7445
  • Mileage 82,901 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED!! 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. Clean Carfax...This vehicle features a powerful 3.6 litre V6 engine, producing 308 HP and 269 LB-FT of torque. It comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Leather seating for up to five passengers, and a cargo capacity of 30.5 cubic feet, this Blazer offers both performance and practicality. It also comes with push-button start, a high-definition rear-view camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Chevrolet's Rear Seat Reminder tech.



Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX SUNROOF – HEATED SEATS – LEATHERETTE INTERIOR for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX SUNROOF – HEATED SEATS – LEATHERETTE INTERIOR 57,796 KM $26,850 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature NAPPA LEATHER - BOSE AUDIO - HEADS UP DISPLAY for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature NAPPA LEATHER - BOSE AUDIO - HEADS UP DISPLAY 33,503 KM $39,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium BOSE AUDIO – 7 SEATER –  LOADED WITH TECH for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium BOSE AUDIO – 7 SEATER –  LOADED WITH TECH 126,465 KM $23,821 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,057

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Blazer