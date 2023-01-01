Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

56,156 KM

Details Description Features

$44,673

+ tax & licensing
$44,673

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147 Custom Trail Boss

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147 Custom Trail Boss

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10521501
  2. 10521501
$44,673

+ taxes & licensing

56,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521501
  • Stock #: 23656A
  • VIN: 1GCRYCEF3LZ357879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,156 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, LT275/65R18C MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac, Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Silverado 1500 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

