2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147 Custom Trail Boss
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
- Listing ID: 10521501
- Stock #: 23656A
- VIN: 1GCRYCEF3LZ357879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,156 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, LT275/65R18C MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac, Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Silverado 1500 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
