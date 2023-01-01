Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

6,503 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP.

2020 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475778
  • Stock #: 230602
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA2LC456216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,503 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW MILEAGE!! ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. GREAT BUY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

