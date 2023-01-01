$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
2020 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP.
Location
6,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10475778
- Stock #: 230602
- VIN: KL8CD6SA2LC456216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,503 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW MILEAGE!! ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. GREAT BUY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
