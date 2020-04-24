2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
+ taxes & licensing
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine, Vice White, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps, 2nd Row Console w/Armrest Storage! For an authentic Dodge SUV experience in a package that can keep your whole family safe and comfortable, look no further than the Dodge Durango. Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure. This vice white SUV has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our Durango's trim level is Citadel. This amazing Citadel Durango is built for luxury. With Platinum chrome interior accents, leather door panels, auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated front and 2nd row seats, ventilated front seats, power driver seat, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, Uconnect4, navigation, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a premium Alpine sound system, a 115 volt power outlet, rain sensing wipers, a really cool electronic T shifter, sport mode, all wheel drive, racetrack LED taillamps, fog lights, aluminum wheels, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5.7l V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Engine, Vice White, Blind Spot And Cross Path Detection, Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps, 2nd Row Console W/armrest Storage, Trailer Tow Group Iv, Technology Group. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 9084 kms. View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJET5LC115220 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm We've discounted this vehicle $3332. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $359.63 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $10805 ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8