2020 Dodge Durango

Citadel - Vice White - $360 B/W

2020 Dodge Durango

Citadel - Vice White - $360 B/W

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,084KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4926519
  • Stock #: 20127
  • VIN: 1C4SDJET5LC115220
Exterior Colour
Vice White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine, Vice White, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps, 2nd Row Console w/Armrest Storage! For an authentic Dodge SUV experience in a package that can keep your whole family safe and comfortable, look no further than the Dodge Durango. Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure. This vice white SUV has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our Durango's trim level is Citadel. This amazing Citadel Durango is built for luxury. With Platinum chrome interior accents, leather door panels, auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated front and 2nd row seats, ventilated front seats, power driver seat, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, Uconnect4, navigation, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a premium Alpine sound system, a 115 volt power outlet, rain sensing wipers, a really cool electronic T shifter, sport mode, all wheel drive, racetrack LED taillamps, fog lights, aluminum wheels, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5.7l V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Engine, Vice White, Blind Spot And Cross Path Detection, Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps, 2nd Row Console W/armrest Storage, Trailer Tow Group Iv, Technology Group. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 9084 kms. View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJET5LC115220 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm We've discounted this vehicle $3332. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $359.63 with $0 down for 96 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $10805 ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
  • Mini overhead console w/storage
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Ontario Tire Surcharge
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Technology Group
  • MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Trailer Tow Group IV
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Rear console w/storage
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • 2nd Row Console w/Armrest & Storage
  • GVWR: 2948 kgs (6500 lbs)
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Laminated Glass
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Instrument Panel Bin
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Federal A/C Excise Tax
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Curtain 1st
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • 506w Regular Amplifier
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
  • Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Streaming Audio
  • Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • VICE WHITE
  • 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 93.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
  • Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • 630kg Maximum Payload
  • 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater
  • DESTINATION
  • Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Wheels: 20 x 8 Platinum Chrome Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

