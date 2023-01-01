2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$36,300 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 1 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10089690

10089690 Stock #: U7309

U7309 VIN: 2C4RDGEG7LR205349

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U7309

Mileage 77,170 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.