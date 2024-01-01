Menu
LOW MILEAGE!! 7 PASS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

45,850 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW MILEAGE!! 7 PASS. BACKUP CAM. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW MILEAGE!! 7 PASS. BACKUP CAM. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6LR200017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,850 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!! 7 PASS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan