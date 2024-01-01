Menu
Account
Sign In
3.6L GT CARAVAN!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,882 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L GT CARAVAN!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L GT CARAVAN!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,882KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG5LR167846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,882 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L GT CARAVAN!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.6L GT CARAVAN!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.6L GT CARAVAN!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU 96,882 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. 76,696 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 73,366 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan