$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. 7 PASS
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
96,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9981491
- Stock #: 230258
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG7LR180003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 96,677 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER. NAV. PWR HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. 7 PASS. GREAT PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
