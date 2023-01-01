Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,677 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. 7 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. 7 PASS

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9981491
  2. 9981491
  3. 9981491
  4. 9981491
  5. 9981491
  6. 9981491
  7. 9981491
  8. 9981491
  9. 9981491
  10. 9981491
  11. 9981491
  12. 9981491
  13. 9981491
  14. 9981491
  15. 9981491
  16. 9981491
  17. 9981491
  18. 9981491
  19. 9981491
  20. 9981491
Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981491
  • Stock #: 230258
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7LR180003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 230258
  • Mileage 96,677 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER. NAV. PWR HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. 7 PASS. GREAT PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 58,910 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 61,295 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 70,255 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory