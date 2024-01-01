Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

LOADED TITANIUM 4X4!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! BACKUP CAM. NAV. 17 ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY.

2020 Ford EcoSport

84,218 KM

Details

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium LOADED TITANIUM 4X4!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! BACKUP CAM. NAV. 17" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT.

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium LOADED TITANIUM 4X4!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! BACKUP CAM. NAV. 17" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,218KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3KL2LC338361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,218 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TITANIUM 4X4!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! BACKUP CAM. NAV. 17" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. SEIZE THE WHEEL!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Ford EcoSport