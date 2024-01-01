Menu
SEL AWD DESSERT GOLD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEAZTS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Ford Escape

83,628 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD DESSERT GOLD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEAZTS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEY

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD DESSERT GOLD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEAZTS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEY

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,628KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H69LUA02272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,628 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL AWD DESSERT GOLD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEAZTS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Ford Escape