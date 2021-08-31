Menu
2020 Ford Escape

34,298 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7952861
  Stock #: 21536A
  VIN: 1FMCU9G66LUA18124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Wheels: 17 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) and 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

