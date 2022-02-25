$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
NAV. ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.
Location
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
35,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 220098
- VIN: 1FMCU9G67LUA16141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
Vehicle Description
NAV. ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. LOW MILEAGE !! DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2