$39,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
62,871KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LFB01589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,871 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP4LFB01589.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.26 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
