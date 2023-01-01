Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!</b><br> <br> A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,871 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP4LFB01589 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP4LFB01589</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm target=_blank>https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$242.26</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, youll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. </br>The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

2020 Ford F-150

62,871 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,871KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LFB01589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,871 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP4LFB01589.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.26 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru of North Bay

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats 39,320 KM $31,753 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels 38,142 KM $40,847 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Premier Refined Elegance, Versatile Capability for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Subaru Forester Premier Refined Elegance, Versatile Capability 34,893 KM $34,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

888-513-XXXX

(click to show)

888-513-5338

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150