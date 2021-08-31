Menu
2020 Ford F-350

48,258 KM

Details Features

$99,995

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,258 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

