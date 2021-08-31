2020 Ford F-350

$99,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 2 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7986138

7986138 Stock #: A1209

A1209 VIN: 1FT8W3BT9LEC65548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # A1209

Mileage 48,258 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer Illuminated locking glove box Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Systems Monitor Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters Exterior Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.