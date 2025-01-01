Menu
5L GT MANUAL COUPE!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2020 Ford Mustang

40,464 KM

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,464KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF7L5143903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,464 KM

Vehicle Description

5L GT MANUAL COUPE!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$45,995

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Ford Mustang