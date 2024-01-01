Menu
Account
Sign In
2L DENALI!!!! MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 GMC Terrain

77,932 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali 2L DENALI!!!! MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN

Watch This Vehicle
12052843

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali 2L DENALI!!!! MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX6LL337066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,932 KM

Vehicle Description

2L DENALI!!!! MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 2L DENALI!!!! MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 2L DENALI!!!! MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS EN 77,932 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring 2.4L 8-PASSENGER!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENT for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring 2.4L 8-PASSENGER!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENT 103,864 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU! for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU! 47,630 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain