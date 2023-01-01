$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
Location
North Bay Mitsubishi
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
705-495-6487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda Civic SportBlack.Reviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWDLET'S TRADE KEYS Recieve an additional $500 towards your trade in Value during this limited Event.This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Mitsubishi
North Bay Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
705-495-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-495-6487