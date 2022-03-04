Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

46,950 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

EX ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 8576516
  2. 8576516
  3. 8576516
  4. 8576516
  5. 8576516
  6. 8576516
  7. 8576516
  8. 8576516
  9. 8576516
  10. 8576516
  11. 8576516
  12. 8576516
  13. 8576516
  14. 8576516
  15. 8576516
  16. 8576516
  17. 8576516
  18. 8576516
  19. 8576516
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8576516
  • Stock #: 220292
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F73LH009651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,950 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 46,950 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry XL...
 41,339 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+ A...
 80,888 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory