$38,333+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
Touring 8 Pass - Cooled Seats
2020 Honda Pilot
Touring 8 Pass - Cooled Seats
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$38,333
+ taxes & licensing
81,036KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H95LB502581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment!
For a mid size SUV that sacrifices nothing for size, style, and capability, check out the 2020 Honda Pilot. This 2020 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
With a highly flexible interior, an excellent extremely comfortable ride quality and loads of active safety gear, the 2020 Honda Pilot should be at the top of your list when looking for a new family SUV. It offers an exceptional blend of utility, comfort, and safety making it an essential vehicle for a busy family life. If your family needs a new partner in their antics, look no further than this 2020 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 81,036 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring 8 Pass. This Touring Pilot comes with a long list of top shelf features designed to keep the whole family comfy and quiet for those long hauls with features like cooled front seats, How Much Farther? app, rear entertainment with video playback and HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, CabinTalk PA system, ambient interior lighting, 115V power outlet, rain sensing wipers, and power folding side mirrors. The interior is also loaded navigation, leather seats, a one touch power moonroof, with heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, Bluetooth, audio display, and Siri EyesFree. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot display, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.17 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Hands Free Liftgate
Rear Video Entertainment
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$38,333
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2020 Honda Pilot