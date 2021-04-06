Menu
2020 Hyundai Accent

21,250 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Hyundai Accent

2020 Hyundai Accent

Preferred ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CAR PLAY!!

2020 Hyundai Accent

Preferred ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CAR PLAY!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6945091
  • Stock #: 210318
  • VIN: 3KPC25A67LE106609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,250 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CAR PLAY!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

