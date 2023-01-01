2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$24,250 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 0 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10341441

10341441 Stock #: 23133B

23133B VIN: KMHD84LFXLU914749

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 91,043 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.