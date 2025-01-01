Menu
Account
Sign In
2L PREFERRED FWD!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. REMOTE START. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE AND BLIND SPOT ASSIST. SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

60,782 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
13055753

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 13055753
  2. 13055753
  3. 13055753
  4. 13055753
  5. 13055753
  6. 13055753
  7. 13055753
  8. 13055753
  9. 13055753
  10. 13055753
  11. 13055753
  12. 13055753
  13. 13055753
  14. 13055753
  15. 13055753
  16. 13055753
  17. 13055753
  18. 13055753
  19. 13055753
  20. 13055753
  21. 13055753
  22. 13055753
Contact Seller

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,782KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXLU969833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251182
  • Mileage 60,782 KM

Vehicle Description

2L PREFERRED FWD!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. REMOTE START. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE AND BLIND SPOT ASSIST. SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue 59,500 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 62,405 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Rio for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Kia Rio 76,704 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Hyundai Elantra