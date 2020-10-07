Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

3,200 KM

Details Description Features

$19,255

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Preferred HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, APPLE CAR PLAY!!

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

3,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6102528
  • Stock #: 201103
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6LU940202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,200 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAM, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 16" ALLOYS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, KEYLESS ENTRY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

