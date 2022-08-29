Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

17,001 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

17,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141013
  • Stock #: U2216
  • VIN: KM8K2CAAXLU404217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,001 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 HYUNDAI KONA PREFERRED ALL WHEEL DRIVE 2.0 L 4 CYL AUTO TRANSAIR COND STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER  MIRRORS, AM/FM /MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND 5 SPEAKERSBLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM, & ANDROID AUTO & APPPLE CAR PLAYREAR VIEW CAMERA , ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS 17" ALUMINUM  WHEELSPREFERRED PACKAGE INCLUDES FRONT FOG LIGHTS, HEATED STEERING WHEELBLIND SPOT WARNING WITH LANE CHANGE ASSIST AND REAR CROSS TRAFFICALERT, AND PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE HYUNDAI 2 WAY REMOTE START AND BLOCKHEATER (REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS $780) ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN  VERY LOW 17,001 KMS COLOUR LAKE SILVER    BALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCETO EARLIEST OF OCT 11, 2024 OR 100,000 KMS THAT IS ALMOST 2 YEARS OR 80,000 KMS OF REMAINING WARRANTY AND ROADSIDEACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

