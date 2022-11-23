Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

50,893 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

50,893KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9436884
  • Stock #: 230724A
  • VIN: KM8K12AA5LU582016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,893 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 HYUNDAI KONA ESSENTIAL FRONT WHEEL DRIVE 2.0 L 4 CYL AUTO TRANSAIR COND STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER  MIRRORS, AM/FM /MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND 6 SPEAKERSBLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM, & ANDROID AUTO & APPPLE CAR PLAYREAR VIEW CAMERA , ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS 16" ALLOY WHEELSOPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE HYUNDAI REMOTE START, FRONT HOOD DEFLECTORWINDOW SIDE VISORS AND WINTER TIRES ON BLACK STEET RIMS(REPLACEMENTCOST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS $2130)   ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE ONLY 50,933  KMS COLOUR PULSE REDBALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCETO EARLIEST OF  AUG 27, 2025    OR 100,000 KMS ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

