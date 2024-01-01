$31,968+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate 7-Passenger AWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$31,968
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud
- Interior Colour Midnight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars. This Hyundai Palisade delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MOONLIGHT CLOUD, MIDNIGHT BLACK, PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 20 Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum.*This Hyundai Palisade Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R20 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Worth Waiting For.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Hyundai Palisade come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
