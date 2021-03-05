Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

25,500 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6638792
  • Stock #: 201177
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD7LH209293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201177
  • Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!! PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

