MAGNETIC GREY!! WELL EQUIPPED. AWD. ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. PANO SUNROOF. PWR GROUP. A/C. CRUISE. BUY NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

55,996 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

55,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA4XLU119178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,996 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

