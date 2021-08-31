Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

45,879 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL . A/C. POWER GROUP

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL . A/C. POWER GROUP

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

45,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7911171
  • Stock #: 210816
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XLU216588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210816
  • Mileage 45,879 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL . A/C. POWER GROUP. WOW !! GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

