Get ready to elevate every drive with the 2020 Infiniti QX50, a luxury SUV that perfectly blends performance, comfort, and technology. FEATURES: AWD, Leatherette-appointed seating surfaces, Heated front seats, Dual-display infotainment system (8-inch upper / 7-inch lower screens), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power liftgate, Rearview monitor and parking sensors, Clean Carfax! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

2020 Infiniti QX50

94,063 KM

2020 Infiniti QX50

Pure HEATED FRONT SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - CLEAN CARFAX!

13071916

2020 Infiniti QX50

Pure HEATED FRONT SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - CLEAN CARFAX!

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

VIN 3PCAJ5M32LF101470

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25462A
  • Mileage 94,063 KM

Get ready to elevate every drive with the 2020 Infiniti QX50, a luxury SUV that perfectly blends performance, comfort, and technology. FEATURES: AWD, Leatherette-appointed seating surfaces, Heated front seats, Dual-display infotainment system (8-inch upper / 7-inch lower screens), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power liftgate, Rearview monitor and parking sensors, Clean Carfax!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
CVT

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600

2020 Infiniti QX50