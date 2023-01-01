$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2020 Jeep Cherokee
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Sport - UConnect 3 - Rear Camera - $214 B/W
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
103,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9741490
- Stock #: 224699A
- VIN: 1C4PJMABXLD645013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,308 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
This Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 103,308 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Sport. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position on longer drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access to this incredible SUV, while UConnect 3 provides the ultimate entertainment on it's 5 inch display. Additional features on this popular model include LED light accents, ParkView rear back-up camera, power windows and locks, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect 3, Rear Camera, Led Lights, Remote Entry, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMABXLD645013.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.45 with $3200 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $10053 ). See dealer for details.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8