2020 Jeep Cherokee

103,308 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Sport - UConnect 3 - Rear Camera - $214 B/W

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Sport - UConnect 3 - Rear Camera - $214 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741490
  • Stock #: 224699A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMABXLD645013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,308 KM

Vehicle Description

UConnect 3, Rear Camera, LED Lights, Remote Entry, Power Windows!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


This Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 103,308 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Sport. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position on longer drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access to this incredible SUV, while UConnect 3 provides the ultimate entertainment on it's 5 inch display. Additional features on this popular model include LED light accents, ParkView rear back-up camera, power windows and locks, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect 3, Rear Camera, Led Lights, Remote Entry, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMABXLD645013.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.45 with $3200 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $10053 ). See dealer for details.

All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

