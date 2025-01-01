Menu
Conquer the road, trails, and everything in between with this rugged and versatile 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S. Designed to combine the off-road capability of the Jeep brand with the utility and toughness of a pickup truck, this Gladiator stands out with its bold styling, manual transmission, and open-air freedom. Features: 4X4, Manual, Cloth upholstery, 5-inch display, Bluetooth, Removable roof panels & fold-down windshield for open-air freedom, 5-foot steel truck bed with integrated tie-downs, Tonneau cover, Clean Carfax!

110,942 KM

$36,700

+ taxes & licensing
Sport S MANUAL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - TONNEAU COVER - CLEAN CARFAX!

12727938

Sport S MANUAL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - TONNEAU COVER - CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

Used
110,942KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTAG3LL134106

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7547
  • Mileage 110,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer the road, trails, and everything in between with this rugged and versatile 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S. Designed to combine the off-road capability of the Jeep brand with the utility and toughness of a pickup truck, this Gladiator stands out with its bold styling, manual transmission, and open-air freedom. Features: 4X4, Manual, Cloth upholstery, 5-inch display, Bluetooth, Removable roof panels & fold-down windshield for open-air freedom, 5-foot steel truck bed with integrated tie-downs, Tonneau cover, Clean Carfax!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

