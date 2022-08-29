$CALL+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2020 Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Fox Shocks - Low Mileage
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
24,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9310186
- Stock #: 22911B
- VIN: 1C6JJTBG2LL180170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
This Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and pickup trucks. This 2020 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 24,728 kms. It's sting-gray clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Living up to the Rubicon name, this Gladiator receives an upgraded drivetrain with a bigger rear axle ratio, Tru-Lock front and rear locking differentials, 2 extra skid plates, performance suspension with Fox brand shocks, active front sway bar with driver selectable modes and hill descent control. Style and attitude come from Granite Crystal aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires, Rubicon badging on the hood, blacked out body accents, a body color grille and even a higher top speed! Modern infotainment comes from the Uconnect 4 system with a 7 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation plus it has multiple inputs for all of your devices. You also get removable roof panels, class II towing equipment, tow hooks, a 115V outlet, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and locking interior compartments. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fox Shocks, Locking Differentials, Detachable Front Sway Bar, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Red And Metallic Trim, Removable Roof Panels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTBG2LL180170.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
6 Speed Manual
4x4
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8