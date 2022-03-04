Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

63,397 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - Off Road Ready

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - Off Road Ready

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8643113
  Stock #: 21338B
  VIN: 1C4HJXFG7LW102393

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 63,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-Trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels!

With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready to rock your world. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 63,397 kms. It's punkn metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a performance off-road suspension with exclusive aluminum wheels, a special Rubicon hood decal plus extra skid plates and red tow hooks. Front and Rear Dana axles, a Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights and automatic headlamps to take on any trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, a 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG7LW102393.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

