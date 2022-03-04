$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2020 Jeep Wrangler
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon - Off Road Ready
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8643113
- Stock #: 21338B
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG7LW102393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,397 KM
Vehicle Description
With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready to rock your world. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 63,397 kms. It's punkn metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a performance off-road suspension with exclusive aluminum wheels, a special Rubicon hood decal plus extra skid plates and red tow hooks. Front and Rear Dana axles, a Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights and automatic headlamps to take on any trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, a 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG7LW102393.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8