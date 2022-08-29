$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mitsubishi
705-495-6487
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
57,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9093493
- Stock #: 23015A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23015A
- Mileage 57,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation ...
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5