2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 7 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9093493

9093493 Stock #: 23015A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23015A

Mileage 57,768 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Remote proximity keyless entry Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag Requires Subscription GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD) SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation ... TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain Front Heated Seats QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.