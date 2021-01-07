Menu
2020 Kia Forte

23,718 KM

Details

$17,795

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

EX+ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

EX+ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

23,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6582688
  • Stock #: 201245
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD2LE196362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,718 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!! PREVIOUS RENTAL. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

