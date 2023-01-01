2020 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 3 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10325268

10325268 Stock #: L7113292

L7113292 VIN: KNDJ33AU7L7113292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L7113292

Mileage 44,314 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.