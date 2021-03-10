Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

48,867 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

LX HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

2020 Kia Sportage

LX HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

48,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6824372
  • Stock #: 210197
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC8L7715763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210197
  • Mileage 48,867 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

