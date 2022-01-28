2020 Kia Sportage

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189736

8189736 Stock #: 211076

211076 VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7792919

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 211076

Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.