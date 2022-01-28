Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

46,000 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP.

2020 Kia Sportage

EX SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189736
  • Stock #: 211076
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7792919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 211076
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PWR GROUP. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

