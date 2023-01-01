2020 Mazda CX-5

$31,355 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 3 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10549848

10549848 Stock #: 23132A

23132A VIN: JM3KFBCM1L0818186

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23132A

Mileage 80,315 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.