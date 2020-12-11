Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

8,445 KM

$32,443

+ tax & licensing
GS AWD with Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD with Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate

Location

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

8,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6332252
  • Stock #: U6772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6772
  • Mileage 8,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 8,445 Kilometres! This Mazda CX5 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Traction Control, Power Mirror(s), A/C, Bluetooth Connection, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Power Steering, Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Back-Up Camera, Front Head Air Bag, Rain Sensing Wipers, Trip Computer, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Daytime Running Lights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Bucket Seats, Smart Device Integration, Heated Mirrors, All Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Windows, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Temporary Spare Tire, Telematics, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Remote Trunk Release, Passenger Vanity Mirror, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Remote Trunk Release, Driver Vanity Mirror, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Head Air Bag, Automatic Headlights, Engine Immobilizer, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Premium Synthetic Seats, Keyless Start, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Requires Subscription, Lane Keeping Assist, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Heated Front Seat(s), Aluminum Wheels, Stability Control, Leather Steering Wheel*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

