2020 Mazda CX-5

Only 8,445 Kilometres! This Mazda CX5 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Traction Control, Power Mirror(s), A/C, Bluetooth Connection, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Power Steering, Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Back-Up Camera, Front Head Air Bag, Rain Sensing Wipers, Trip Computer, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Daytime Running Lights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Bucket Seats, Smart Device Integration, Heated Mirrors, All Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Windows, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Temporary Spare Tire, Telematics, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Remote Trunk Release, Passenger Vanity Mirror, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Remote Trunk Release, Driver Vanity Mirror, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Head Air Bag, Automatic Headlights, Engine Immobilizer, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Premium Synthetic Seats, Keyless Start, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Requires Subscription, Lane Keeping Assist, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Heated Front Seat(s), Aluminum Wheels, Stability Control, Leather Steering Wheel*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
