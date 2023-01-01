Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda CX-5

22,854 KM

Details Description Features

$36,339

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,339

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - Bose Sound - Sunroof - Navigation - Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - Bose Sound - Sunroof - Navigation - Power Tailgate

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9498226
  2. 9498226
  3. 9498226
  4. 9498226
  5. 9498226
  6. 9498226
  7. 9498226
  8. 9498226
  9. 9498226
  10. 9498226
  11. 9498226
  12. 9498226
  13. 9498226
  14. 9498226
  15. 9498226
  16. 9498226
  17. 9498226
  18. 9498226
  19. 9498226
  20. 9498226
  21. 9498226
  22. 9498226
  23. 9498226
  24. 9498226
  25. 9498226
  26. 9498226
  27. 9498226
  28. 9498226
  29. 9498226
  30. 9498226
  31. 9498226
  32. 9498226
  33. 9498226
Contact Seller

$36,339

+ taxes & licensing

22,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9498226
  • Stock #: U7155
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM4L1781384

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7155
  • Mileage 22,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Bose Sound, Power Tailgate, Backup Camera, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heating/Cooling Seats, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Windows, Power Seats, Rear Dropping Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Financing available up to 96 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2022 Kia Soul LX Hea...
 25,407 KM
$27,922 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX He...
 86,349 KM
$15,370 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler S...
 158,028 KM
$17,652 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory